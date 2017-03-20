Magic storm back to beat 76ers 112-109 in OT

0:36 Dominique Hawkins on his strategy defending the final play Pause

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano

1:36 Bam Adebayo: Hard fall 'woke me up'

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

1:16 Malik Monk's confidence pays off

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo