Talbot turns in 2nd straight shutout, Oilers blank Kings 2-0

0:36 Dominique Hawkins on his strategy defending the final play Pause

1:02 De'Aaron Fox says Malik Monk is a volcano

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

1:36 Bam Adebayo: Hard fall 'woke me up'

1:16 Malik Monk's confidence pays off

1:49 It was personal for Derek Willis

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

5:09 No. 1 basketball recruit in 2018 class talks from Peach Jam

6:37 Meet the Cats: Malik Monk