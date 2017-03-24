Massillon Jackson beats Lakewood St. Edward 75-64

Kyle Young scored 25 points to lead Massillon Jackson to the title game for the first time in seven years with a 75-64 win over Lakewood St. Edward in a Division I semifinal.
Young made 10 of 12 field goals on Friday and had three thunderous dunks as the Polar Bears (27-2) seek to repeat their 2010 championship. They'll play Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Edward (23-6) trailed by 19 in the third quarter and 15 with six minutes to play before making it 61-52 on a Michael Dowell 3-pointer. But it got no closer even though Jackson missed 18 of 34 free throws in the game.
Logan Hill and Kyle Nicolas each had 11 points for Jackson. Thomas Schmock scored 23 points for St. Edward.
