March 25, 2017 10:44 PM

Massillon Jackson defeats Archbishop Moeller in Division I

By JACOB MYERS Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Massillon Jackson's Kyle Young made one free throw with 3.6 seconds left to lift the Polar Bears over Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller to a 39-38 Division I state championship victory.

It happened Saturday night at Value City Arena.

Young was only 1 of 10 from the field with five points, but grabbed 10 rebounds. Logan Hill led the Polar Bears (27-2) with 12 points and Jaret Pallotta added 11.

Keegan McDowell and Miles McBride had 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Crusaders (27-1) in their first loss of the season.

With 2.5 seconds on the clock, McDowell caught the ball past half court and attempted a shot from 35 feet that missed left. Jackson never trailed after the first quarter.

