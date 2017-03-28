Quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew interest a year ago; why not now?

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive Pause

4:00 Bud Dupree and his dad talk about street being renamed for ex-Cat

2:10 Watch UK recruits at McDonald's All-American practice

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

0:47 First lady Glenna Bevin talks about her Capitol doll

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp