Pirates RF Polanco to skip Canada trip with shoulder issue

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

1:26 Bryant Koback coming back from broken leg

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat