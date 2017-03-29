Pepperdine promotes DeLisha Milton-Jones to head coach

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green Pause

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18

3:37 Next UK point guard Quade Green: We're getting our chemistry right early

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

2:28 25 years later, Kentucky basketball fans still hate Duke's Christian Laettner

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments