FIFA proposes new 6-team playoff ahead of 2026 World Cup

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC Pause

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

3:05 He makes a living painting sneakers

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18