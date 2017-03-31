While your bracket was destroyed, this 7th-grader predicted the Final Four

2:10 Watch UK recruits at McDonald's All-American practice Pause

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat