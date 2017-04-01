Encarnacion, Gomes homer in Indians' spring finale

Edwin Encarnacion was signed to a $60 million, three-year contract this offseason to provide power in the middle of the Cleveland Indians' lineup.
It took a little while this spring, but he's finally given his new bosses an up-close look at what he can do. splendid
Encarnacion hit his first homer with the Indians in their final spring training game and Cleveland beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Friday night.
Encarnacion had at least 34 homers and 98 RBIs in each of the past five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished the spring with a .311 average and five doubles in 19 games, but the shot off Arizona starter Robbie Ray was his only home run.
Yan Gomes also homered off Ray, who is scheduled to start the fourth game of the season for the Diamondbacks, next Thursday against San Francisco.
Gomes ended his night with a second RBI, a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning that gave the Indians a 5-4 lead.
Ray struck out five over four-plus innings, allowing three runs, three hits and two walks. He departed after giving up a leadoff triple to Yandy Diaz in the fifth. Diaz later singled in one of five Indians' runs in the sixth.
Diaz, informed on Thursday that he will open the season in the majors, hit .458 in 20 spring games.
David Peralta and Yasmany Tomas hit doubles for the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, Tomas driving in Peralta with two outs. Peralta ended the spring batting .322.
Catcher Jeff Mathis, on his 34th birthday, was charged with three passed balls in the sixth.
Cody Allen struck out all three Arizona batters he faced in the third. Bryan Shaw finished the spring with another rough outing, giving up multiple runs for the fourth time in eight appearances.
Shaw surrendered three earned runs on three hits and two walks in his inning, the fifth.
BRANTLEY'S READY
Indians outfielder Michael Brantley got Friday off, but he will be with the team for the season opener against Texas on Monday. That's a good sign that he will be ready to play from Day One of the season after coming back from shoulder surgery and associated setbacks.
Brantley hit .385 in eight spring training games, playing in the past three before Friday in an effort to get him ready for the opener.
FOR STARTERS
The Diamondbacks' opening day is Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona is 6-3 in its last nine openers and will start the season at home in Chase Field for the sixth straight season and eighth time in the last nine years.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Indians OF Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch in the back in the sixth inning, but stayed in the game.
UP NEXT
Indians: Cleveland starts the season Monday in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers. Corey Kluber is set for his third straight opening day start.
Diamondbacks: Arizona has a workout scheduled on Saturday, then opens the season Sunday at home against the Giants. Zack Greinke faces Madison Bumgarner in a battle of aces.
