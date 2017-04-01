Encarnacion, Gomes homer in Indians' spring finale

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood Pause

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang