Legends opening gates early for Coach Cal bobblehead night Saturday

Kentucky basketball fans hoping to grab one of 3,000 “Coach Cal” bobbleheads at the Lexington Legends game on Saturday will have to get to the ballpark a little earlier than normal.
The Legends are opening the gates at 4 p.m. Saturday, more than two hours ahead of the 6:35 p.m. game time and 95 minutes earlier than their normal window for letting fans into the park.
The first 3,000 fans will receive the first of the three bobbleheads of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari. Saturday’s bobblehead features Calipari in his trademark sideline scream stance.
Fans who purchased a special seven-game Coach Cal package are guaranteed a bobblehead regardless of when they enter.
Fans arriving early will also get a chance to see batting practice, normally closed to spectators. That might bring an extra opportunity to see Tim Tebow in action for the Columbia Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion for the Florida Gators plays left field for Columbia, which will be in town through Sunday.
A near-sellout crowd of more than 8,400 is expected Saturday. Thursday’s announced attendance for the first of the Tebow games was 7,590.
Calipari bobblehead No. 2 will be distributed June 17. The third bobblehead will be issued Aug. 11. Some of the proceeds from the Calipari bobblehead nights will benefit the Calipari foundation.
This year marks the first time the Legends have had a Calipari bobblehead promotion. The Legends have featured former UK players in the past, including DeMarcus Cousins.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
