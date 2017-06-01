Sports

June 01, 2017 11:57 PM

Stanford blasts Sacramento State 10-0

The Associated Press
STANFORD, Calif.

Kris Bubic scattered five hits over eight shutout innings and top-seeded Stanford blew past Sacramento State 10-0 on Thursday night in the opening day of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Bubic (7-6) struck out 11 for the Cardinal (41-14), who will face Cal State Fullerton on Friday in the winner's bracket.

Early solo homers from Quinn Brodey and Jack Klein helped the Cardinal jump ahead 3-0. Matt Winaker, Stanford's leadoff hitter, tacked on a two-run homer in the seventh as the Cardinal surged to a 9-0 lead.

Justin Dillon (5-8) took the loss for Sacramento State (32-28), which saw its eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Hornets will face BYU on Friday in an elimination game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UK wants focus off glare of NCAA tourney

UK wants focus off glare of NCAA tourney 0:59

UK wants focus off glare of NCAA tourney
UK signee Bethany Todd lets loose after punctuating Woodford County's 11th Region title 0:51

UK signee Bethany Todd lets loose after punctuating Woodford County's 11th Region title
Bethany Todd lets loose after punctuating Woodford County's 11th Region title 0:46

Bethany Todd lets loose after punctuating Woodford County's 11th Region title

View More Video

Sports Videos