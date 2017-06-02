Oklahoma's Nicole Pendley scores after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against Baylor in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Sports

June 02, 2017 12:05 AM

Pendley's 3-run homer helps Oklahoma top Baylor 6-3 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Nicole Pendley hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Oklahoma opened defense of its Women's College World Series title with a 6-3 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

Macey Hatfield had two hits and Fale Aviu knocked in two runs for the Sooners (57-9), who won despite committing four errors.

Oklahoma's Paige Parker (24-5), selected the Most Outstanding Player of last year's series, allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

Oklahoma has won three of four this season against the Bears. The Sooners advanced to play Washington in a winners' bracket game on Friday.

After trailing 6-1, Baylor scored twice in the top of the seventh against Oklahoma reliever Paige Lowary.

Maddison Kettler had three hits and Lindsey Cargill had two for Baylor (48-14). Kelsee Selman (24-9) gave up six runs in five innings for the Bears.

Baylor will play Oregon in an elimination game on Saturday.

