Sam Houston State's Robie Rojas celebrates with strength coach Trevor Williams after hitting a home run against Arizona during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
Sam Houston State's Robie Rojas celebrates with strength coach Trevor Williams after hitting a home run against Arizona during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP Brad Tollefson
Sam Houston State's Robie Rojas celebrates with strength coach Trevor Williams after hitting a home run against Arizona during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP Brad Tollefson

Sports

June 03, 2017 1:48 AM

Rojas HR carries Sam Houston State past Arizona 5-4

The Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas

Robie Rojas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, leading Sam Houston State to a 5-4 victory against Arizona in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night.

Rojas' two-out drive broke a 1-1 tie and helped send the Bearkats (41-20) into the winners bracket to face top-seeded host Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Wildcats (37-20) will play Delaware in an elimination game.

Reliever Riley Cooper (2-3) got the win despite allowing five hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Nick Mikolajchak struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for his 11th save.

Arizona starter JC Cloney (7-2) allowed 10 hits and five runs — four earned — in seven innings.

Rojas had two hits along with Bryce Johnson, Clayton Harp, Hunter Hearn and Taylor Beene.

Alfonso Rivas had three hits and an RBI for the Wildcats.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky on drawing nine walks

Kentucky on drawing nine walks 1:59

Kentucky on drawing nine walks
Sean Hjelle credits UK's defense 0:34

Sean Hjelle credits UK's defense
Nick Mingione: NCAA win was awesome 1:26

Nick Mingione: NCAA win was awesome

View More Video

Sports Videos