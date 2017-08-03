Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore 23) celebrates after forcing an turnover by the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore 23) celebrates after forcing an turnover by the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

Sports

Lynx outscore Dream 23-2 in 4th quarter, reach 20 wins

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 10:40 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Minnesota used a 23-2 fourth quarter to cruise past the Atlanta Dream 69-54 on Thursday night.

Minnesota (20-2) is the first team in league history with 20-plus wins in seven straight seasons.

The Lynx scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter for a 60-52 lead and Brittney Sykes finally ended Atlanta's drought with two free throws at the 3:38 mark.

Maya Moore added 15 points for Minnesota but she was just 4 of 14 from the field. Lindsay Whalen left in the third quarter with a hand injury.

Minnesota was just 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but still led 35-30 behind Moore's 12 points.

Layshia Clarendon led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points. The Dream closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run for a 52-46 lead as Minnesota was held to 11 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tryouts for new UK sports announcer

Tryouts for new UK sports announcer 1:28

Tryouts for new UK sports announcer
Quinton Bohanna making impression on UK football 1:13

Quinton Bohanna making impression on UK football
UK football's Jordan Griffin setting an example 1:32

UK football's Jordan Griffin setting an example

View More Video