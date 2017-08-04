Titans' top draft pick to miss at least week with hamstring

Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss at least a week after hurting his hamstring in training camp, and coach Mike Mularkey says the No. 5 overall pick will be week to week with the injury.
"I'm not worried because there's nothing I can do about it," Mularkey said after practice Friday night at a high school south of Nashville. "There's nothing in my control. He's just going to try to get better every day. I'll know more in a week."
Davis had an MRI after hurting his hamstring during a 1-on-1 drill Thursday. Davis called it a slight sprain and not as bad as he originally thought, an injury that's easy to see on video where he pulled the muscle.
"You can kind of tell I felt it, and I pulled up before it got really bad," Davis said.
He was the first wide receiver drafted in April out of Western Michigan, and Davis has been working with veteran receiver Rishard Matthews on the first-team offense. With the injury, veteran free agent Eric Decker steps into Davis' spot with rookie Taywan Taylor working in the slot.
Mularkey says the injury would keep Davis out of the Titans' preseason opener Aug. 12 at the New York Jets.
Davis says he hurt a hamstring in college, so he's very familiar with the rehabilitation needed to recover. The receiver says he believes he'll be available for the season opener Sept. 10 against Oakland. But missing out on practice and building chemistry with quarterback Marcus Mariota hurts.
"I got real emotional about it," Davis said. "Like I said, I'm a competitor. I want to be out there and play and help out this great team. I guess that's not in God's plan. I'll take it slow and take it week by week."
