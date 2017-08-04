Sports

Stars win back-to-back home games for 1st time since 2015

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017

SAN ANTONIO

Isabelle Harrison scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kelsey Plum had a career-high 12 assists, and the San Antonio Stars beat the Washington Mystics 76-74 on Friday night.

San Antonio won consecutive home games for the first time since July 2015.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt put up a quick shot to beat the shot clock for a 74-71 Washington lead, but Harrison answered at the other end with a layup. Ruffin-Pratt missed a layup on the next possession and Plum found Kayla Alexander for a jumper to give San Antonio a 75-74 lead with 49.1 seconds left.

Dearica Hamby went 1 for 2 at the line for San Antonio with 8.6 seconds left and after a timeout, Emma Meesseman missed a shot in the lane.

Alexander and Kayla McBride each added 12 points for San Antonio (5-21).

Kristi Toliver scored 18 points to lead Washington (14-10), which was without star Elena Delle Donne. Krystal Thomas grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds.

