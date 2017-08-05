Sports

Werenski eagles No. 18 for 2-point lead in Reno

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 1:06 AM

RENO, Nev.

Richy Werenski birdied six holes and eagled No. 18 on Friday to take a two-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

The 25-year-old American had a 15-point round to reach 26 points for two trips around the high-altitude course at Montreux Golf and Country Club.

The scoring system awards eight points for double eagle, five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie and deducts a point for a bogey and three points for a double bogey or worse.

Stuart Appleby sits alone in second after a six-birdie, two-bogey round. Greg Owen, Luke List, Ben Martin and Dicky Pride are all tied for third at 23 points. First-round leader John Huh had two birdies and two bogeys to drop into a tie for 19th with 16 points.

Play was delayed for over an hour due to rain and lightning in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Did Stoops have a chat with Blake Bone in the spring? 'Oh yeah'

Did Stoops have a chat with Blake Bone in the spring? 'Oh yeah' 1:09

Did Stoops have a chat with Blake Bone in the spring? 'Oh yeah'
Who's looking good at Kentucky's fall camp? 2:23

Who's looking good at Kentucky's fall camp?
Tryouts for new UK sports announcer 1:28

Tryouts for new UK sports announcer

View More Video