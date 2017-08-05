Northern New England's biggest road race being held Saturday

The road race inspired by Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson is still going strong as the race reaches the 20-year mark and Samuelson reaches the 60-year mark.
More than 6,500 runners were set to race Saturday in the Beach to Beacon 10K, a road race that follows the coastal path where Samuelson used to train.
Samuelson won the Boston Marathon in 1979 and again in 1983. She also took gold in the 1984 Olympics, the first time the marathon was open to women.
The race starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home of the Portland Head Light.
Samuelson is among the runners. She's training to break the 3-hour mark and to be fastest in her 60-plus age group for the Chicago marathon in October.
