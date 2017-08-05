Dorian Baker on Charles Walker: 88 Special

Former UK basketball players Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk answer questions on differences before and after they finished and moved on to the NBA's, as well as what they bought their mothers after signing their contracts.
Former Kentucky basketball players De’Aaron Fox, Dominique Hawkins and Derek Willis talk about their involvement with helping kids during the 2017 John Calipari UK Pro Camp at the Joe Craft Center in Memorial Coliseum.
Former Kentucky basketball players Cameron Mills, Rex Chapman and Kyle Macy took part in an exhibition doubles match during the Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships at Hilary J. Boone Varsity Tennis Court on Monday.