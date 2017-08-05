Sports

Gamecocks' Wilson ruled out of tournament with groin strain

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 9:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A day after South Carolina's A'ja Wilson was named to the USA Basketball Under-23 team, the rising senior has been ruled out of an upcoming tournament with a groin strain.

The Gamecocks put out the update on Wilson's condition Saturday.

The Americans, with Wilson one of the key pieces for the inaugural team, are set to play a four-nation tournament in Japan later this month.

Wilson led South Carolina to its first national title last season. There was no immediate word on how serious Wilson's injury was or if it might limit her in fall practice.

Wilson is the 6-foot-5 forward who is the two-time reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year. She was selected for her fourth national team in five seasons on Friday.

