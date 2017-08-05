Sports

Vandersloot, Dolson help Sky rally, beat Dream 91-86

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:24 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Courtney Vandersloot tied her career high with 26 points and Stephanie Dolson scored all of her 18 points in the second half to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 91-86 on Saturday night.

Vandersloot added 10 assists and seven rebounds, Allie Quigley had 15 points, six assists and three blocks and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 points for Chicago (10-16).

Quigley hit a 3-pointer, then had a steal and a layup to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Sky an 84-80 lead — its first since midway through the first quarter — with 2:25 to play. After Tamera Young made two free throws, Dolson converted a 3-point play to make it 87-82 about a minute later and Chicago made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Brittney Sykes and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 points apiece for Atlanta (10-15). Elizabeth Williams had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Dream has lost four in a row.

