Sports

Plum paces Stars past Storm with 23 pts in an 87-80 OT win

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:46 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Kelsey Plum scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining in overtime that gave San Antonio the lead for good, and the Stars beat the Seattle Storm 87-80 Saturday night for their third straight win.

Plum's floating jumper tied the contest at 78-all with 2:09 left in the extra session.

At the end of regulation, Jewell Loyd made a 3 from 24-feet to tie it at 72 with 5 seconds to go. Seattle trailed 72-68 with 15 seconds left when Sami Whitcomb made the first of two free throws. Breanna Stewart grabbed Whitcomb's miss to set up Lloyd's basket.

San Antonio (6-21) got 17 points from Kayla McBride, Alex Montgomery added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Isabelle Harrison had a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Stars' win streak comes after a three-game losing streak.

Stewart led Seattle (10-15) with 32 points, Loyd finished with 16 and Whitcomb 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal 0:56

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry 2:39

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry
UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job 2:05

UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job

View More Video