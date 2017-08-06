Jackson-Hamel scores late to rally Impact past Orlando City

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 84th minute to lift the Montreal Impact to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday night.
Jackson-Hamel scored five minutes after coming into the game as a substitute as the Impact (7-8-6) snapped a two-game skid. Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal in the second half, from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.
Cyle Larin scored for Orlando City (8-9-6).
With the score tied at 1-1 and time winding down, Blerim Dzemaili found a streaking Jackson-Hamel on the edge of the box. The 24-year-old fired a shot between the legs of defender Jose Aja and just out of goalkeeper Joe Bendik's reach.
