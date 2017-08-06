Sports

Urena, Wondolowski help Earthquakes beat Crew 2-1

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:01 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Marco Urena and Chris Wondolowski scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

San Jose (9-9-5) has won two in a row after losing three straight. The Earthquakes have a four-game home win streak, their longest since winning six in a row in 2013.

Urena opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Shea Salinas dropped a pass into the box to a charging Urena who cut inside to evade a defender and blasted it off the far post, into the net.

Wondolowski put away a cross from Tommy Thompson to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute. Thompson took a throw-in near the top-left corner of the box and raced toward the end line before finding Wondolowski who buried it in the top of the net.

Adam Jahn scored his first goal of the season in 76th for Columbus (10-12-2), which has lost three in a row.

