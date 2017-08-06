San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval, right, high-fives Hunter Pence
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval, right, high-fives Hunter Pence 8) as Sandoval socred against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, August 5, 2017, in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval, right, high-fives Hunter Pence 8) as Sandoval socred against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, August 5, 2017, in San Francisco.

Sports

Giants rally from 4 down to beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:05 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker's two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Hunter Pence homered, Nick Hundley had three hits and Pablo Sandoval doubled in three at-bats to celebrate his return to the Giants.

Span led off the 10th with a double off T.J. McFarland (4-4) past Arizona right fielder J.D. Martinez. After Kelby Tomlinson was intentionally walked and Brandon Crawford hit into a double play, Buster Posey was intentionally walked before Parker beat out a grounder to second baseman Adam Rosales as Span crossed the plate.

David Peralta had three hits and an RBI, Martinez doubled and tripled and Jeff Mathis extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Diamondbacks.

The Giants trailed 4-0 but scored three times in the seventh capped by Pence's two-run homer, then tied it in the eighth when Tomlinson came home on Posey's double-play grounder.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal 0:56

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry 2:39

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry
UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job 2:05

UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job

View More Video