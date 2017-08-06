Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam looks on between attempts in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam looks on between attempts in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Leonore Schick AP Photo
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam looks on between attempts in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Leonore Schick AP Photo

Sports

Heptathlon, marathon dominate early going at worlds

By RAF CASERT AP Sports Writer

August 06, 2017 5:36 AM

LONDON

The heptathlon enters its final day with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam and Carolin Schaefer in the chase for gold at the world championships.

Other finals on Sunday are the two marathon races, the women's 100 meters and pole vault, and the men's shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men's 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal 0:56

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry 2:39

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry
UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job 2:05

UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job

View More Video