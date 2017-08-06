Spain's MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team rides during the MotoGP race at the Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno, in Brno, Czech Republic, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.
Spain's MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team rides during the MotoGP race at the Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno, in Brno, Czech Republic, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Spain's MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team rides during the MotoGP race at the Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix at the Automotodrom Brno, in Brno, Czech Republic, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Sports

Marc Marquez wins Czech Grand Prix to increase overall lead

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:20 AM

BRNO, Czech Republic

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday to increase his overall lead with a third victory of the season.

Starting on a wet track that was quickly drying out, riders were allowed to swap their bikes for ones with tires suitable for dry conditions.

Marquez was the first to do so, a strategy that paid off for him. The Spaniard used the speed of his Honda to take the lead with 18 laps to go and cruised unchallenged to victory in 44 minutes and 15.974 seconds. His Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa was second, 12.438 seconds behind, while Maverick Vinales was third, 18.135 back.

Marquez leads the overall standings with 154 points from Vinales on 140 in second.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal 0:56

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry 2:39

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry
UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job 2:05

UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job

View More Video