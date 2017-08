More Videos

1:06 Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena

0:56 Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

2:39 'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry

2:05 UK football veteran Denzil Ware says true freshman should be trying to take his job

0:51 Lynn Bowden makes his Kentucky Wildcats debut

1:11 Denzil Ware praises Stephen Johnson

0:37 Landon Young high on T.J. Carter, Boogie Watson

0:49 Dorian Baker on Charles Walker: 88 Special

1:09 Did Stoops have a chat with Blake Bone in the spring? 'Oh yeah'

2:23 Who's looking good at Kentucky's fall camp?

1:28 Tryouts for new UK sports announcer