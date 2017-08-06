Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, top, scores on a single by Kole Calhoun as Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, top, scores on a single by Kole Calhoun as Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, top, scores on a single by Kole Calhoun as Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sports

A's rally with 5 runs in eighth to stun Angels, 11-10

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:45 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Bruce Maxwell's two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning, and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on Sunday.

The Angels led 10-5 after the sixth but couldn't hold on against an A's team that hammered them with 18 hits, including three home runs and seven doubles.

Down 10-6 in the eighth, Khris Davis hit a three-run homer off reliever Blake Parker to ignite the Oakland comeback. Parker had not allowed a run in 27 consecutive appearances at home.

After Ryon Healy doubled, the Angels went to Bud Norris (1-5), but the closer gave up a run-scoring single to Chad Pinder, a double to Matt Chapman and then the two-run single to Maxwell.

Josh Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Blake Treinen, Oakland's seventh reliever, earned his fifth overall save and second with the A's.

___

https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest

Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest 1:16

Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest
Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played' 1:32

Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played'
Sam Bowie drops in at Rupp Arena to watch former NBA teammates in BIG3 tournament 1:44

Sam Bowie drops in at Rupp Arena to watch former NBA teammates in BIG3 tournament

View More Video