Peterson, Atlanta United rally for 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

Jacob Peterson scored in stoppage time to lift Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.
Peterson, who came on for Julian Gressel in the 67th minute, ran onto loose ball — after an attempted clearance by Matt Besler was deflected into the center of the box — and blasted a left-footer past a sliding Tim Melia into the net in the first minute of injury time.
Atlanta United (10-7-5) is 4-0-2 in its last six games.
Benny Feilhaber came on at halftime and, after Latif Blessing drew a penalty against Leandro Pirez, converted from the spot to give Sporting Kansas City (9-4-10) a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.
Atlanta had just seven shots and didn't have a shot on goal in the first half.
Kansas City is unbeaten in its last nine MLS matches (2-0-7), dating to a 1-0 loss at Colorado on May 27.
Comments