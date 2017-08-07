PREMIER LEAGUE 2017-18: 5 teams to watch out for this season

FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 file photo of Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte, right, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as they react during the English Community Shield soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London. Antonio Conte ignited the first managerial feud of the season when he said that Chelsea must avoid “a Mourinho season” as the champions seek to defend their Premier League title. AP Photo