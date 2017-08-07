Sports

Bears guard Kush to miss season with torn hamstring

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 8:23 PM

BOURBONNAIS, Ill.

Chicago Bears guard Eric Kush will miss the season because of a torn hamstring.

Coach John Fox says Kush tore the hamstring from the bone late last week. He was placed on injured reserve Monday and is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

Kush had been struggling with hamstring pain. But Fox says the tear actually happened in a different area of the muscle.

Kush made a career-high four starts and played in eight games last season, his first in Chicago. He then signed a two-year contract with the Bears in February.

Chicago signed undrafted rookie Brandon Greene on Monday. He played at Alabama from 2012 to 2016 and appeared in 54 games as an offensive lineman, a tight end and on defense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops

Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops 0:41

Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops
Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest 1:16

Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest
Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played' 1:32

Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played'

View More Video