Jets' Lee more confident, thinking less entering 2nd season

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, New York Jets outside linebacker Darron Lee 50) walks on the field after playing in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in East Rutherford, N.J. Darron Lee took the field at times last season and all kinds of thoughts would rush through his head.The New York Jets linebacker was thinking too much as a rookie, and it was affecting his natural playmaking abilities. Entering his second NFL season, Lee can already tell things are different for him.