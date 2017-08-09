Sports

Embattled, on-leave principal resigns as football coach

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:22 AM

PITTSBURGH

A high school principal on unpaid leave while the Pennsylvania Department of Education reviews his fitness of character has now resigned as coach of the football team.

Kevin Murray's attorney announced on Facebook Wednesday that Murray was concerned the other controversies would divert attention from the Woodland Hills football team. The school has produced NFL starts like Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Murray, whose threats to punch a student in the face were secretly recorded by the 14-year-old in question. But Zappala called the threats "inappropriate" in a letter to the district's superintendent.

Murray needs the state certification to remain employed as principal.

It's not clear who will coach the team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker

Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:38

Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker
Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song 0:36

Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song
Kentucky's offensive line trying to adapt 1:20

Kentucky's offensive line trying to adapt

View More Video