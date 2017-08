More Videos

2:30 With help from an Australian, UK hopes to improve punting

1:21 Frederick Douglass quickly building football family

1:38 Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker

0:36 Eastern Little League players wish 12-year-old All-Stars good luck with a song

1:20 Kentucky's offensive line trying to adapt

1:32 Bryan Station motivated to prove doubters wrong in 2017

0:41 Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops

1:32 Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played'

1:16 Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest

1:44 Sam Bowie drops in at Rupp Arena to watch former NBA teammates in BIG3 tournament

0:58 Basketball fan celebrates 90th birthday courtside in Rupp Arena

1:06 Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena