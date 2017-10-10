Stakes suddenly higher now for No. 21 Michigan State

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, celebrates with athletic director Mark Hollis, right, after the Spartans defeated Michigan 14-10 in an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State returned to the Top 25 faster than many people expected. After beating Michigan last weekend, the No. 21 Spartans suddenly have to deal with something that's been mostly absent for the past year, expectations. Tony Ding, File AP Photo