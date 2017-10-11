Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant 2) evades a tackle from Wake Forest defensive lineman Zeek Rodney
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant 2) evades a tackle from Wake Forest defensive lineman Zeek Rodney

Sports

Swinney: Bryant ready to go for Syracuse

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:13 PM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said injured quarterback Kelly Bryant will be "ready to go" when the second-ranked Tigers play Syracuse on Friday night.

Bryant came out in the third quarter of last week's 28-14 victory over Wake Forest because of a left ankle sprain. Bryant wore a walking boot in postgame and said he uncertain about his status.

But Swinney said Wednesday that Bryant had practiced and was prepared to play when Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) heads north to play the Orange (3-3, 1-1).

Bryant has hardly missed a beat this season in taking over for two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson. Bryant has passed for 1,259 yards and four touchdowns and run for seven scores to help the Tigers defeat top-15 opponents Auburn, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

    UK basketball player Tai Wynard talks about his experience with the men's national under-19 basketball team, and the change in playing basketball in New Zealand versus playing in the United States.

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 1:58

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing
PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life 1:47

PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

View More Video