Sports

Dynamo wins 2-1 on Sporting KC's own goal in 77nd minute

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:15 PM

HOUSTON

Tomas Martinez scored in the 63rd minute and his free kick in the 77th led to an own goal, helping the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Houston (12-10-10) moved within one point of a third-place tie with Portland and Seattle. Second-place Sporting KC (12-8-12) needed at least a draw to secure a playoff spot.

Only Vancouver, three points ahead of Sporting KC, has secured a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Martinez tied it at 1 by volleying home a deflected cross and the Dynamo took the lead on Erik Palmer-Brown's own goal. Martínez's free kick was placed inside the 6-yard box and Palmer-Brown knocked it in with his right leg.

Jimmy Medranda scored for Sporting KC in the 33rd minute. Saad Abdul-Salaam dribbled along the right side of the 18-yard box and found Medranda trailing the play for a left-footed finish from distance.

Seth Sinovic had an open shot pushed away by Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

The game was pushed back from Aug. 26 due to Hurricane Harvey. The teams will play again on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

    UK basketball player Tai Wynard talks about his experience with the men's national under-19 basketball team, and the change in playing basketball in New Zealand versus playing in the United States.

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 1:58

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing
PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life 1:47

PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

View More Video