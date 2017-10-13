Sports

Cederstrom, Winters to be umpire crew chiefs in LCS

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:23 AM

NEW YORK

Gary Cederstrom will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series and Mike Winters will handle the duties for the NLCS.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday. The ALCS begins Friday night when the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, and the NLCS starts Saturday at Dodger Stadium when Los Angeles hosts the Chicago Cubs.

Joining Cederstrom on the ALCS crew will be Mark Carlson, Chad Fairchild, Chris Guccione, Jerry Meals, Jim Reynolds and Hunter Wendelstedt.

The NLCS crew includes Lance Barksdale, Eric Cooper, Alfonso Marquez, Todd Tichenor, Bill Welke and Jim Wolf.

Carlson and Cooper will be the replay officials for the first two games in their series. After that, Fairchild and Barksdale will move from the field to the replay center.

MLB umpire Mike Muchlinski will be the replay assistant through both series.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

    UK football senior linebacker Courtney Love was surprised by UK and Allstate at Woodhill Park with the 2017 Good Works Team award for his contributions to the community and to mentoring children.

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award 1:43

Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award
'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates 3:20

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates
Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball 2:35

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

View More Video