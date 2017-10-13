No significant penalties for UNC in NCAA’s long-awaited report on academic scandals

More Videos

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar 0:47

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar

Pause
Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 2:53

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers. 1:23

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers.

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 3:00

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

  • Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

    North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks about the allegations against UNC during press conference Sunday, April 2, 2017, before the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. NCAA

Sports

No significant penalties for UNC in NCAA’s long-awaited report on academic scandals

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

October 13, 2017 10:38 AM

CHAPEL HILL

UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday morning received its long-awaited judgment from the NCAA Committee on Infractions, which “could not conclude academic violations” in the case, according to a statement the NCAA released along with its findings.

Therefore, the committee did not sanction the institution with any significant penalties. Approaching the release of the infractions committee’s report, the university and its supporters feared the worst: postseason bans, the vacation of victories and, potentially, championships.

There was none of that. The infractions committee ruled, essentially, that it couldn’t determine that violations occurred in association with a long-running scheme of African Studies courses, ones that UNC’s accrediting agency found lacked integrity.

The NCAA’s investigation had focused on how those classes, which existed for 18 years, benefited athletes. The NCAA built its case not on allegations of academic fraud, though, but of impermissible benefits – the alleged special access to the courses, and not the courses themselves, central to the NCAA’s case.

The only violations that the committee concluded in this case was that two former staff members in the African Studies Department – Julius Nyang’oro and Debby Crowder – failed to cooperate during the investigation.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, said in a statement.

“The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings.

“However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”

This is a developing story.

More Videos

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar 0:47

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar

Pause
Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 2:53

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers. 1:23

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers.

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 3:00

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

  • UNC academic scandal explained

    The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. UNC officials are in Nashville this week at a hearing before the NCAA infractions committee.

UNC academic scandal explained

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. UNC officials are in Nashville this week at a hearing before the NCAA infractions committee.

McClatchy Video and The News & Observer

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar 0:47

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar

Pause
Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 2:53

Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers. 1:23

'We're extremely concerned.' Pension proposals draw fire from retirees, teachers.

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:51

Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 2:01

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 3:00

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

  • Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar

    Watch Lexington Catholic players celebrate after defeating host Paul Laurence Dunbar in the boys’ 43rd District finals. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two five-minute overtime periods, resulting in a round of penalty kicks that Catholic won, 4-3.

Lexington Catholic players dog-pile after beating Dunbar

View More Video