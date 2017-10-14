Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman, left, drives to the basket as Maccabi Haifa forward Josh Smith defends during the first half of an NBA exhibition basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
Layman leads Blazers over Maccabi Haifa 129-81

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 2:18 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Jake Layman scored 24 points and Archie Goodwin added 23 for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 129-81 exhibition victory over Maccabi Haifa on Friday night.

Portland rested starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but center Jusuf Nurkic played 12 minutes and had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Smith, who played 12 seasons in the NBA, led Haifa with 17 points and six rebounds.

It was the final game of the preseason for the Blazers, who open the regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Portland went 5-1 in the preseason.

Portland coach Terry Stotts also rested Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner and Ed Davis for the game.

