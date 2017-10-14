Sports

Kashima beats Sanfrecce 2-0 to lead J-League by 5 points

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:03 AM

TOKYO

Shoma Doi and substitute Yuma Suzuki scored as J-League leader Kashima Antlers beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 Saturday.

Doi put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute when he beat Sanfrecce 'keeper Hirotsugu Nakabayashi with a left-foot shot from 18 meters (yards).

Suzuki sealed the win with six minutes left.

Kashima is five points clear of Kawasaki Frontale with five games remaining.

Ten-man Frontale came back from 2-0 down with eight minutes left to beat Vegalta Sendai 3-2 at home, thanks to two goals from captain Yu Kobayashi.

Third-place Kashiwa Reysol, on 53 points, saw its slim title hopes all but dashed after a 3-0 defeat at Consadole Sapporo.

Fourth-place Yokohama F Marinos needed an equalizer from Kosuke Nakamachi to earn a 1-1 draw with Omiya Ardija.

