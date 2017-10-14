Sports

Capitals put top D-man Niskanen on long-term injury list

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:03 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Washington Capitals put No. 1 defenseman Matt Niskanen on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The team says Niskanen is week-to-week. On LTIR, he must miss 10 games and 24 games, which means Niskanen isn't eligible to return until Nov. 7 at Buffalo.

Niskanen left the Capitals' victory at the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. The 30-year-old was averaging almost 26 minutes a game before being injured.

With Niskanen out, Washington recalled 22-year-old defenseman Madison Bowey from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Bowey could make his NHL debut Saturday night when the Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Niskanen's injury puts more pressure on John Carlson, the only other veteran right-handed shooter on the blue line.

