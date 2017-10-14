Sports

Ohio runs wild in 48-30 defeat of Bowling Green

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:29 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Nathan Rourke and A.J. Ouellette each rushed for more than 120 yards and combined for five touchdowns as Ohio galloped past Bowling Green 48-30 on Saturday.

Rourke, along with two blockers, sprinted up the left sideline 75 yards to score late in the third quarter, answering a Bowling Green TD that had put the Falcons ahead 23-21. After Rourke's TD run, the Bobcats (5-2, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) never trailed again. Rourke finished with 143 yards rushing, three TDs and also passed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ouellette added 123 yards rushing and scoring runs of 6 and 2 yards.

Andrew Meyer hauled in a 40-yard bomb from Rourke for a 34-23 lead.

Two fumbles and two interceptions hurt Bowling Green (1-6, 1-2) Freshman Andrew Clair rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio, the defending MAC East champion, has traded division titles with Bowling Green the last four seasons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

    Canadian rapper Drake made another appearance at Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena. But he had a request this time: He wants to perform a free concert for UK students before the year ends.

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students
The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena
Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

View More Video