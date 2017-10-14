Sports

San Diego rolls to 56-27 win over Morehead State

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:31 PM

SAN DIEGO

Anthony Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and Emilio Martinez ran for three more as San Diego rolled to a 56-27 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

Lawrence finished with 138 yards passing. Martinez ran for 139 yards and Joseph Binda Jr. ran for 101 yards and a score.

Lawrence threw early scoring strikes to Ross Dwelley and Zack Holland and Martinez added a pair of rushing touchdowns to give San Diego a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Toreros (4-2, 3-0 Pioneer League) scored three more times in the second quarter on running touchdowns by Martinez and Binda and another TD pass from Lawrence to Justin Priest, making it 49-7 at halftime.

Backup Reid Sinnett, who replaced Lawrence late in the third, iced the win with an 18-yard scoring pass to Michael Keating.

Lawson Page had 330 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Eagles (2-5, 1-3).

