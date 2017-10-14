Sports

NZ, Peru confirm dates for inter-continental playoff

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 8:38 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand and Peru have confirmed dates for their FIFA World Cup inter-continental playoff matches next month.

The nations' capital cities will host the matches with the first leg in Wellington on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the second leg at the Estadio Nacional in Lima on Nov. 15.

The winner progresses to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. New Zealand qualified for the playoff after winning the Oceania qualifying series while Peru finished fifth behind Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia in the CONMEBOL qualifying series, edging Chile out of the playoff on goals differential.

The return match was expected to be played by Nov. 14 but FIFA extended the window for the series by a day because of the extensive travel involved.

