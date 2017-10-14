Sports

Kennesaw State runs past Liberty 42-28

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:53 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Kennesaw State rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns to beat Liberty 42-28 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (5-1) had four players top 80 yards on the ground in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Shaquil Terry ran for 126 yards and a TD, Jake McKenzie added 111 yards and a score, Darnell Holland gained 84 yards on six carries with two TDs, and Chandler Burks ran for 82 yards and a score.

After the Flames (3-3) grabbed a 7-0 lead on the first of Carrington Mosley's two 1-yard scoring runs, the Owls scored 35 unanswered points. Holland scored on runs of 2 and 63 yards, Terry ran it in from 26 yards out and Burks added a 4-yard scoring pass to Justin Sumpter and a 2-yard TD run.

Liberty answered with 21 straight points, two Stephen Calvert TD passes sandwiched around Mosley's second TD run, to pull within 35-28 with 9:06 left to play.

Chandler ended any comeback hopes for the Flames by engineering a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by McKenzie's 30-yard run.

Kennesaw State has a five-game winning streak for the first time in school history.

