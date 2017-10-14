Sports

New Mexico St. rallies to down Georgia Southern 35-27

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:58 PM

STATESBORO, Ga.

Tyler Rogers threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Conner Cramer threw a go-ahead touchdown off a lateral early in the fourth quarter to lead New Mexico State past Georgia Southern 35-27 on Saturday night.

Trailing 27-21 to start the fourth quarter, Cramer's 17-yard scoring toss to Bryce Roberts occurred when the Eagles' defense got drawn in on the lateral and allowed Roberts to get behind it.

Rogers added to the lead with 2:05 left when he threw a 5-yard score to Jaleel Scott for his second receiving touchdown. Georgia Southern turned the ball over on downs on its final possession. New Mexico improved to 3-4, 1-2 in the Sun Belt standings.

Down 21-17, the Eagles took the lead when Dexter Carter Jr. returned a kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown with 4:36 before halftime.

Wesley Fields led Georgia Southern (0-5, 0-2) with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries and a touchdown. Monquavion Brinson intercepted Rogers twice.

