Hurd stops Trout after 10 rounds in IBF title bout

AP Sports Writer

October 14, 2017 11:24 PM

NEW YORK

Jarrett Hurd overcame a cut to his left eye to stop a game Austin Trout in 10 rounds in their IBF junior middleweight title fight Saturday night.

Then both fighters were set to go to the hospital before Hurd was cleared by doctors at the Barclays Center. Trout did go to a hospital.

Hurd had the eye looked at by ring doctors several times. But it was Trout's right eye that was pretty much closed by the end of the 10th, and the action-filled fight was stopped before the 11th began.

Nicknamed "Swift," Hurd wasn't all that quick for much of the bout, but he took charge midway through — despite the blood flowing down the left side of his face and by his left ear. Trout carried much of the early rounds, but he didn't have the punching power to do enough damage to the champion.

Hurd is 21-0 with 15 knockouts, while Trout, a former champion, is 30-4. It was the first time he has been stopped in a fight.

Trout cut Hurd in the seventh round, but Hurd still carried the action. There were plenty of toe-to-toe exchanges during the round, and Hurd even had his hands down for much of it as he searched for a knockout blow.

But Trout hung tough, even though Hurd dominated most of the next three rounds. With Trout on his stool, the fight was stopped seconds before the 11th would have begun.

